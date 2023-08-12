Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VEA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,613,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,773. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

