Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,346,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.36% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $256,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,667,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

