Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Position Decreased by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,878,523.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,677,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,012 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,656,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 179,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,369. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

