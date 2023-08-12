Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.3% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $248.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average of $242.14. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.