Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after buying an additional 1,758,824 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,242 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,576,000 after acquiring an additional 655,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

