Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.