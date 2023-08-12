Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Portland Global Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. 3,429,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,413. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.