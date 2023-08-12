Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s 6th Largest Position

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.24. 4,577,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,924. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.