Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VXUS stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

