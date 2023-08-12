Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 53,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,777. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.