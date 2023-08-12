Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.08. 457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Varta Stock Up 15.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.48.

Varta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.