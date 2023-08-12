Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,034,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Stock Performance

NYSE VGR opened at $11.08 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

About Vector Group

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.