Velas Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.95 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $23.95 million and approximately $782,319.61 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,485,923,205 coins and its circulating supply is 2,485,923,202 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

