Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %

VTYX stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,891. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of -0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $114,812.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $795,014.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $114,812.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,014.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,487 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $127,170.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,123.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 602,202 shares of company stock worth $21,893,179. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

