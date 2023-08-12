Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at HC Wainwright

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VTYX. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,513,126 shares in the company, valued at $51,991,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 134,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,229,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,652,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,465,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,030,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,513,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,991,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,202 shares of company stock worth $21,893,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,727,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after buying an additional 350,068 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after buying an additional 879,958 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares during the period.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.