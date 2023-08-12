Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Veracyte accounts for about 2.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Veracyte worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $220,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 13.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 24.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 173,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,432 shares of company stock worth $500,686. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.15 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

