Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Argus cut shares of Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.76 on Friday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Veradigm by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,638,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Veradigm by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Veradigm by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

