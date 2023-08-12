Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get Vericel alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VCEL

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.28 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. Vericel has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Vericel by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 172,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Vericel by 718.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vericel by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,632,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,757,000 after purchasing an additional 201,157 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.