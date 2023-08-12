Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vericity as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.70. 1,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Vericity has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Vericity ( NASDAQ:VERY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $44.62 million for the quarter.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

