VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

VerifyMe Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in VerifyMe by 7.2% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 160,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 52.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

