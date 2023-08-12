Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.83 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 301.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 52.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

