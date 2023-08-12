Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP David Altshuler Sells 63 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) EVP David Altshuler sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $21,767.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,069,449.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $349.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.24 and its 200-day moving average is $327.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.57 and a 12 month high of $367.00.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after buying an additional 135,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.