Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,300,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $157.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $161.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

