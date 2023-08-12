Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Southern by 5.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 12,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 140.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,127,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,452,000 after purchasing an additional 657,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

