Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 266 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

