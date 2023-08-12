Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,252,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,258.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 60,101 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

