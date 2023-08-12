Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,847.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 994,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 943,676 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after acquiring an additional 908,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,412,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after acquiring an additional 822,910 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

