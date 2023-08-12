Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 6,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

