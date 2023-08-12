Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $133.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Melius assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.81.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

