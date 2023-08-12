Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.