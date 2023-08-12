Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $163.29 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

