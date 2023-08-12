Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VERV opened at $17.98 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,534.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after purchasing an additional 522,294 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,770,000 after acquiring an additional 452,750 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.