Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.