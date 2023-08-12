Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,117 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GD opened at $226.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.73.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

