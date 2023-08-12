Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $381.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.90. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The firm has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,596. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

