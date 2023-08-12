Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $197.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.45. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

