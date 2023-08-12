Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after buying an additional 777,678 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 224.58%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

