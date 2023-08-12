Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

