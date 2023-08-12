Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 309.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 98.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $514.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $536.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.46. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $574.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,379 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

