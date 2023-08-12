Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,144 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 3.33% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDOW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2,478.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDOW opened at $30.74 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $230.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

