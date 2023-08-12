Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,123 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $165.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

