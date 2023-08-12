Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,884,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,354 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 285,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 34,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $99.54.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2759 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.