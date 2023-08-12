Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 575 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after buying an additional 3,746,688 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,994,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 1,587,325 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.39. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

