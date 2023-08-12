Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Allegion worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after purchasing an additional 231,449 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Allegion by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 227,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $111.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The company had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.