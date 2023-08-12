VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Down 57.1% in July

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UBND traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.16. 305,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
