VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Down 57.1% in July

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBND traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.16. 305,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

