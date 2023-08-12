View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Short Interest Update

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at View

In related news, CEO Rao Mulpuri purchased 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $37,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rao Mulpuri purchased 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of New Zealand Super Guardians sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $3,811,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,612.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,128 shares of company stock worth $65,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On View

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of View by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,069 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of View by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 18,609,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of View by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of View by 980.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,036,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

View Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 400,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.12. View has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $152.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($16.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. View had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 258.33%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that View will post -59.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

View Company Profile

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

