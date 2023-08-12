Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,250 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Village Farms International worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Village Farms International by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Stock Up 20.6 %

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.04 million. Research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Village Farms International

(Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

