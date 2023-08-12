Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Vimeo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $697.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.95. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.61.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
