Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $697.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.95. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after buying an additional 519,715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

