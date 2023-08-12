Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the July 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 186,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,657. Virax Biolabs Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

