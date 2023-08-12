Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of V stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,606,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,214. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $446.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

